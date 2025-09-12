Park Min Young Attempts To Seduce Lee Yi Kyung In 'Confidence Queen'

Will Park Min Young be able to cast a spell on Lee Yi Kyung on TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen”?

A new adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

On the first two episodes of “Confidence Queen,” Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Gu Ho successfully swindled Jeon Tae Soo (Jung Woong In), a living legend in the loan shark industry who had managed to clean up his image by using a public foundation to hide his slush founds.

In the upcoming third and fourth episodes of the drama, the trio will set their sights on a new target: the villainous Yoo Myung Han (Lee Yi Kyung). In order to take him down, all three characters make glamorous transformations befitting a lavish party. Yoon Yi Rang dons a tight red dress and fixes Yoo Myung Han with an alluring gaze as they dance together, doing her best to seduce him before time runs out.

James transforms into a jazz singer with a long, wavy hair and delivers an unforgettable performance, while Myung Gu Ho disguises himself as a sophisticated gentleman with a mustache and glasses.

Later, Yoon Yi Rang and Yoo Myung Han hold hands and head somewhere together while laughing, piquing curiosity as to whether her attempts at seduction have proven successful.

According to the drama’s production team, Park Hee Soon’s impressive dance performance while filming the scene stole Joo Jong Hyuk’s heart, leading him to exclaim, “I fell in love with you! I’m your No. 1 fan!”

“Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk, who transformed into ‘party people,’ boast perfect chemistry and will captivate viewers’ eyes and ears,” said the production team. “Please look forward to Episodes 3 and 4, which will showcase their outstanding synergy.”

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” will air on September 13 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

