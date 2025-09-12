Kwak Sun Young Returns With A Chilling Smile To Haunt Lee Bo Young In “Mary Kills People” Finale

Ahead of its finale tonight, “Mary Kills People” has unveiled suspenseful new stills!

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, MBC’s “Mary Kills People” stars Lee Bo Young as Woo So Jung, a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, viewers saw Woo So Jung and Choi Dae Hyun (Kang Ki Young) living transformed lives after the closure of the drug murder case. Ban Ji Hoon (Lee Min Ki) brought the investigation to an end following the death of Goo Kwang Chul (Bek Hyunjin) and the arrest of Ahn Tae Sung (Kim Tae Woo). Meanwhile, Woo So Jung was shown volunteering at Father Yang’s (Kwon Hae Hyo) Maria Welfare Hospital, while Choi Dae Hyun served time in prison, eventually being released three years later.

The newly released stills from the finale capture a tense reunion between Woo So Jung, Ban Ji Hoon, and Choi Dae Hyun. Set at the Maria Welfare Hospital—where Woo So Jung now serves as director—the three pivotal figures of the case find themselves face-to-face once more. Woo So Jung engages in a serious conversation with Choi Dae Hyun, freshly released from prison, only for Ban Ji Hoon to suddenly enter the room. With the three locked in a battle of piercing gazes, the atmosphere is charged with unease, raising questions about how their confrontation will ultimately unfold.

Tension escalates further with the return of Goo Hye Rim (Kwak Sun Young), who reappears at the hospital consumed by a madness even darker than her late brother Goo Kwang Chul’s. In the previous episode, after uncovering the truth behind her brother’s death, Goo Hye Rim chillingly warned Woo So Jung, “Just wait and see what I’ll do next.” Now, her unsettling smile aimed at Woo So Jung hints at another wave of chaos and danger about to strike.

The final episode of “Mary Kills People” airs on September 12 at 10 p.m. KST!

