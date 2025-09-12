Son Suk Ku, Nagayama Eita, And More Confirmed To Star In New Crime Drama

Son Suk Ku, Nagayama Eita, and more will be teaming up for a new Netflix series!

On September 12, Netflix confirmed the production of its new series “Road” (working title) and unveiled its main cast: Son Suk Ku, Nagayama Eita, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun, and Jung Jae Young.

Adapted from the manhwa “Blue Road,” “Road” follows two detectives as they pursue a string of gruesome cross-border murders marked by twisted corpses and cryptic messages. The mystery begins when a grotesquely contorted body is discovered in Tokyo with a chilling message written in Korean in blood nearby, shocking the entire nation. Soon after, news broke of another twisted corpse found in Korea, this time accompanied by a message in Japanese. Realizing the cases are linked, the two countries launch a joint investigation into what appears to be a serial killing spree.

The series is the latest project from director Han Jun Hee, acclaimed for works such as Netflix’s “D.P.,” the film “Coin Locker Girl,” and the creation of the hit series “Weak Hero Class.”

Son Suk Ku will play a Korean detective, while Nagayama Eita takes on the role of a Japanese detective.

Kim Shin Rok will appear as a Korean-Japanese businesswoman who aids in solving the case, while Choi Sung Eun will star as a government agent investigating from a different angle than the two detectives. Lastly, Jung Jae Young will play a mysterious man of unknown identity who adds intrigue to the story.

Stay tuned for more updates!

