Jang Dong Yoon Grabs Serial Killer Mother Go Hyun Jung By The Throat In “Queen Mantis”

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” has shared suspenseful new stills from its upcoming episode!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

In the first two episodes, the mother and son reunited for the first time in 23 years to tackle the Mantis copycat case.

Now, the production team has unveiled stills from the upcoming Episode 3, capturing a powerful scene of Jung Yi Shin and Cha Soo Yeol facing each other alone. In the stills, Jung Yi Shin sits calmly in what appears to be a secluded residence late at night, while her son Cha Soo Yeol appears before her. Unlike the composed Yi Shin, Soo Yeol looks visibly shaken. What conversation could spark such starkly contrasting reactions between the mother and son?

In one especially shocking image, Soo Yeol is even seen with his hands around Yi Shin’s throat, heightening anticipation for the episode.

Director Byun Young Joo previously teased this scene in an interview before the show’s premiere, saying, “In Episode 3, there’s a roughly 15-minute-long scene with Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon. It’s a scene I found truly astonishing and extraordinary. You can look forward to it.”

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1)