Kang Mina Unable To Join I.O.I’s 10th Anniversary Reunion Project

Kang Mina will unfortunately not be taking part in I.O.I’s highly anticipated 10th anniversary reunion.

On September 12, JTBC reported that I.O.I is planning a special reunion project for next year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut, and while most of the members are expected to participate, Kang Mina’s involvement has ultimately fallen through.

The news comes after growing anticipation for the group’s reunion. Jeon Somi, who placed first on “Produce 101”—the Mnet survival show that created I.O.I—recently hinted at the project in an interview, saying, “The reunion is moving in a very positive direction. I’m already adjusting my schedule in advance.”

However, Kang Mina, who has since shifted her focus to acting, was unable to clear her schedule despite her best efforts.

Her agency Story J Company explained, “The reunion schedule that is currently being discussed overlaps with both filming and promotional periods for her upcoming dramas. As we fully understand how much fans have been waiting and hoping for this, we had lengthy discussions with the artist. Ultimately, we respected her wish to focus on acting, and it was decided that she will not be able to participate in this project.”

I.O.I debuted in May 2016 as a project group formed through “Produce 101” with members Jeon Somi, Kim Se Jeong, Choi Yoojung, Chungha, Kim So Hye, Kyulkyung, Jung Chaeyeon, Kim Doyeon, Kang Mina, Lim Nayoung, and Yoo Yeonjung. After eight months of promotions, the group officially disbanded in January 2017.

Kang Mina is currently starring in the KBS2 and Disney+ drama “Twelve.” She has also been cast in Netflix’s upcoming horror series “Wish Your Death” and tvN’s upcoming office romance drama “Back to Work!” (literal title).

I.O.I’s 10th anniversary reunion project is currently being planned for May 2026, in line with the group’s debut date.

