Na In Woo, Bae Yoo Ram, And More Are Lost Angels Who Now Threaten Their Own Kind In 'Twelve'

KBS2’s action hero series “Twelve” has released new stills of its long-lost four angels, building anticipation ahead of the series finale!

Inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of the East, “Twelve” tells the story of 12 angels living in the human world in human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. Long ago, the angels barely managed to seal the forces of evil in the gates of hell through their sacrifice, bringing peace. However, with the evil spirits awakening, chaos returns.

In a recent episode preview, four angels—previously believed to have perished during the ancient battle—make a dramatic appearance, capturing viewers’ attention. The newly released stills show these four figures, now seemingly under the influence of evil forces, launching attacks on their fellow angels.

Na In Woo stars as Han Woo, who represents the ox. His grounded, straightforward demeanor and powerful actions reflect the ox’s steady strength. Bae Yoo Ram plays To Seon Saeng, symbolizing the rabbit, and delivers swift, agile combat sequences that highlight his character’s quick instincts.

Han Ye Ji takes on the role of Yang Mi, the angel of the sheep, who exudes both gentle charisma and quiet intensity. Meanwhile, Han Jae In portrays Dal Gi, who represents the rooster, bringing sharp, wing-like movements and a fierce edge to her performance.

As the remaining angels—who have mourned their lost comrades—face this unexpected reunion, viewers are left eager to see the whirlwind of action and emotional revelations that will shape the drama’s final act.

The next episode of “Twelve” will air on September 13 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Na In Woo in “Motel California” here:

Watch Now

Also watch Han Ye Ji in “User Not Found” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)