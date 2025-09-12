Jo Woo Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, And More Show Hidden Sides Behind Their Gangster Roles In New Film 'Boss'

The upcoming film “Boss” has released new stills, offering a glimpse into the double lives of its main characters!

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

The newly released stills spotlight Soon Tae (Jo Woo Jin), Sikgupa’s second-in-command, sitting in despair as he faces the unwanted prospect of becoming the next boss. Another still reveals his true passion—cooking. Donning an apron, he is seen making noodles by hand, a stark contrast to his criminal image.

Kang Pyo (Jung Kyung Ho), the legitimate, charismatic heir to the organization, is shown holding a blunt weapon with confidence—a perfect fit for his status in the organization. However, another still captures him practicing tango, hinting at his secret dream of becoming a professional dancer.

In contrast to these reluctant candidates, Pan Ho (Park Ji Hwan) is the only one openly eager to become the next boss. While driven by ambition, his clumsy and innocent side adds a comedic layer to his character.

Meanwhile, Tae Gyu (Lee Kyu Hyung) plays an undercover detective infiltrating Soon Tae’s Chinese restaurant Mimiru in an effort to take down Sikgupa. Ironically, while his detective schemes often fall apart, he flawlessly takes customer orders and serves food, bringing a unique dose of humor to the film.

“Boss” will hit theaters in October.

In the meantime, watch Jo Woo Jin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” below:

Watch Now

And watch Jung Kyung Ho in “Oh My Ghost Clients” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)