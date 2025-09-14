'Ms. Incognito' Writer And Director Talk About Inspiration Behind The Drama And More

The writer and director of ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” have shared their insights on the upcoming drama!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Writer Hyun Gyu Ri revealed the inspiration for the story, saying, “I once read an article about a bank employee who embezzled billions of won. It made me wonder: if I were to suddenly come into an unimaginable amount of money but had to pay a certain price for it, what choice would I make? That question became the seed of this story.”

She continued, “I wanted to deliver a message that is simple, but that we often forget: money can be a tool to change your life, but it should never become your ultimate goal. I wanted to deliver this simple message—one that’s easy to forget as we go about our lives. I wanted to cheer on people like us, who live with a clear conscience despite having no wealth or connections.”

Director Park Yoo Young also shared his thoughts on the script, remarking, “What drew me in was the clash of each character’s desires and wounds, which goes beyond a simple good-versus-evil narrative and creates new turning points in the story.”

Speaking about the show’s unique blend of romance and revenge, he added, “I tried to make sure that the different genre elements flow together naturally, like one person’s life. Through characters full of personality, we aimed to add humor to the overall tone in order to make it easier for viewers to immerse themselves and relate.”

The director wrapped up by saying, “Rather than just a revenge drama, I’d call [‘Ms. Incognito] a kind of ‘survival reset’ story. Every choice Kim Young Ran (Jeon Yeo Been) makes stems from her need to survive. Her journey will reveal the raw side of human nature and deliver a deeply immersive experience.”

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

