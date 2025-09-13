September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 13, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from August 13 to September 13.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,924,807, marking a 0.70 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “full group,” “Dynamite,” and “YouTube,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “surpass,” and “donate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.46 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,969,494 for September.

Stray Kids shot to third place after seeing an impressive 97.64 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,327,973 for the month.

SHINee took fourth place for September with a brand reputation index of 3,055,041, and BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a score of 2,526,088.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. SEVENTEEN
  3. Stray Kids
  4. SHINee
  5. BIGBANG
  6. THE BOYZ
  7. ENHYPEN
  8. ZEROBASEONE
  9. NCT
  10. Super Junior
  11. TWS
  12. EXO
  13. WINNER
  14. INFINITE
  15. BTOB
  16. MONSTA X
  17. ATEEZ
  18. AHOF
  19. ASTRO
  20. Wanna One
  21. TREASURE
  22. TVXQ
  23. RIIZE
  24. TXT
  25. HIGHLIGHT
  26. BOYNEXTDOOR
  27. Shinhwa
  28. 2PM
  29. EVNNE
  30. VIXX

