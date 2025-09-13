September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from August 13 to September 13.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,924,807, marking a 0.70 percent increase in their score since August. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “full group,” “Dynamite,” and “YouTube,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “surpass,” and “donate.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.46 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,969,494 for September.

Stray Kids shot to third place after seeing an impressive 97.64 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,327,973 for the month.

SHINee took fourth place for September with a brand reputation index of 3,055,041, and BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a score of 2,526,088.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

