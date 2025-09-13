'Queen Mantis' Rises To Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'Mary Kills People' Comes To An End

As one Friday-Saturday drama comes to an end, a new one is gaining steam!

On September 12, SBS’s new drama “Queen Mantis” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the thriller took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries to air on Friday.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “Mary Kills People,” which airs in the same time slot, ended on an average nationwide rating of 1.2 percent for its series finale.

Finally, JTBC’s new romance drama “My Youth” earned average nationwide ratings of 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent for its third and fourth episodes.

