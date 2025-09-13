GyeongseoYeji's Gyeongseo Announces Marriage With Heartfelt Letter

Gyeongseo of the duo GyeongseoYeji is tying the knot!

On September 12, Gyeongseo personally announced on social media that she was planning to get married this October.

The singer’s full letter is as follows:

Hello, this is GyeongseoYeji’s Gyeongseo. I’m writing this because I want to personally share the most precious news of my life with you today. I think the reason I am who I am today is because of [Gyeongseo Yeji’s fans] Gyeongji, who have always cared for and watched over me.

I’ve met a precious person with whom I want to spend the rest of my life, and we will be getting married in October. Although I’m being cautious, I wanted to share [this news] with you first [before anyone else].

You must have been surprised by this sudden news, but I want to remain by your side and sincerely give my all as I always have, while repaying you with even better songs and performances.

Also, I didn’t realize this when I received wedding invitations [in the past], but now that I’m the one who’s sending them, it feels quite difficult. To those who didn’t receive the news because of my ineptitude and shortcomings, I ask for your generous understanding; please feel free to contact me, and I will happily share the news with you.

Finally, I’d like to thank you for all the moments you’ve spent together with me, and I will always remain the unchanging Gyeongseo of GyeongseoYeji. Please look upon me warmly in the future as well. Thank you.

Congratulations to the happy couple!