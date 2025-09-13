Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, And Heo Nam Jun Dish On Their Chemistry In New Drama 'A Hundred Memories'

The stars of JTBC’s upcoming drama “A Hundred Memories” have expressed confidence in their chemistry!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Due to the complicated emotions that come with the three main characters’ entangled relationships, the actors’ chemistry is one of the most important aspects of the drama. All three actors unanimously agreed that because of their strong teamwork, the process of rehearsing and filming their scenes together was a lot of fun.

Expressing her deep trust in her two co-stars, Kim Da Mi recalled, “To me, [Shin] Ye Eun was just Jong Hee. I didn’t see her as anyone else. Thanks to her, I felt like I existed more as Young Rye.” She added, “Because of her extremely passionate approach to acting, I felt that [Ye Eun] was a really admirable actress.”

As for Heo Nam Jun, Kim Da Mi commented, “I was impressed by his focus and determination not to miss a single thing on set, and he was also a ‘mood-maker’ who made our chemistry much more comfortable.”

Shin Ye Eun also spoke enthusiastically about her on-set chemistry with her co-stars. “When I was acting with Da Mi, I didn’t need to worry or think too much about my performance,” she shared. “Just watching her act, I would naturally transform into my own character. She’s an actress who has not only depth and talent but also warm emotion.”

Shin Ye Eun went on to praise Heo Nam Jun by saying, “Nam Jun was always considerate, and he attentively took care of me on set. Thanks to his leading the atmosphere on set in a positive direction, the teamwork between the three of us became even stronger and more close-knit.”

Finally, Heo Nam Jun summed up his experience working with Kim Da Mi and Shin Ye Eun by saying, “I felt that I was lucky to have met such great people. Not only were both actresses friendly, but we also got along and communicated well, and because our senses of humor matched well, the set was a lot of fun. They were both clever and good at acting, so I thought to myself, ‘I just need to work hard.’”

“Whenever filming began and I looked in their eyes, I felt that I could trust them,” he continued. “I relied on and learned a lot from them. The more I relied on them, the more they encouraged and supported me.”

“A Hundred Memories” premieres on September 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

