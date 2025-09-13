Lim Yoona And Lee Chae Min Receive A Not-So-Warm Welcome From A Master Craftsman In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

In order to win a high-stakes cooking competition, Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min will seek out a master craftsman on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Previously on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” Lee Heon agreed to the Ming envoy’s proposal of a cooking competition between the chefs from each nation. However, there is more to the competition than meets the eye: unbeknownst to Lee Heon, Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi Hwa) is secretly plotting to rig the competition so that Joseon loses, in the hopes of weakening Lee Heon’s power.

As there is a great deal at stake—if Joseon loses the competition, they will have to make huge concessions—Lee Heon urged Yeon Ji Young to win at at all costs. With both the fate of the nation and her pride as a chef on the line, Yeon Ji Young became determined to secure a victory for Joseon.

In the drama’s next episode, Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon will set out to find Jang Choon Saeng (Go Chang Seok), an eccentric craftsman who lives deep in the mountains. Although he has a difficult personality, Jang Choon Saeng is a master craftsman who can help them win the competition by creating something Yeon Ji Young desperately needs: a pressure cooker.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture the duo’s fiery first encounter with Jang Choon Saeng, which gets off to a rocky start straight away. Without even bothering to greet them, Jang Choon Saeng immediately attempts to chase them away by threatening them with a cannon at the door, infuriating the highly temperamental Lee Heon.

Even Yeon Ji Young is seen wearing a displeased expression as she interacts with Jang Choon Saeng, raising the question of whether they will be able to convince the stubborn craftsman to build the pressure cooker she needs.

To find out if Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon will manage to win Jang Choon Saeng over, catch the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on September 13 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

