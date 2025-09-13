Go Hyun Jung Has A Fateful Encounter With Cho Seong Ha In 'Queen Mantis'

The next episode of SBS’s “Queen Mantis” will feature a revealing flashback from the past!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

On the previous episode of “Queen Mantis,” Cha Soo Yeol wound up facing long-buried memories from his childhood while investigating the copycat murders. Using clues intentionally left by the killer, Cha Soo Yeol found another body, which was hidden with a flippant message from the murderer. These same clues also led Cha Soo Yeol to the scene of Jung Yi Shin’s undiscovered first murder, leading to the revelation that Jung Yi Shin’s true first victim was her abusive husband—Cha Soo Yeol’s father.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture Jung Yi Shin and detective Choi Jung Ho (Cho Seong Ha) crossing paths in the past, before she was arrested by the police. As she bites into a bright red apple, Jung Yi Shin stares intently at Choi Jung Ho, piquing curiosity as to why she’s keeping an eye on him.

Eventually, Jung Yi Shin will confess her crimes to Choi Jung Ho and ask him to watch over her son, meaning that this moment marks the start of a complicated and nuanced relationship between the two characters.

“In Episode 4, it will be revealed through Jung Yi Shin’s past why she came to be called ‘The Mantis,’ as well as why some people worship her,” said the drama’s production team. “Go Hyun Jung’s overwhelming screen presence, which makes her intense character even more powerful, and Cho Seong Ha’s solid acting, which makes the story more convincing and immersive, will shine [in this episode]. Please look forward to it.”

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

