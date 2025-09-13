Rowoon And Lee Yi Kyung To Make Special Cameos In 'Confidence Queen'

Get ready to see some familiar faces on this week’s episodes of “Confidence Queen”!

A new adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

In the upcoming third and fourth episodes of the drama, both Lee Yi Kyung and Rowoon will be making special appearances. Lee Yi Kyung’s cameo came about because of his connection to his former “Marry My Husband” co-star Park Min Young, while Rowoon’s was because of director Nam Ki Hoon, who previously worked with him on the drama “Destined With You.”

Lee Yi Kyung will play the role of famous art critic Yoo Myung Han, the main villain of Episodes 3 and 4, who will crack viewers up with his hidden narcissism.

“I wound up making a special appearance in ‘Confidence Queen’ because of my connection to Park Min Young,” said Lee Yi Kyung. “Thanks to our previous experience working together for ‘Marry My Husband,’ we were able to maintain great chemistry and have fun during filming this time as well. Even though filming took longer than expected, the cast and crew all welcomed me warmly at every shoot, so I was able to enjoy filming.”

“In ‘Marry My Husband,’ I was a cruel husband to Park Min Young,” he continued. “Please look forward to finding out what kind of chemistry Park Min Young and I will have in ‘Confidence Queen.’”

Meanwhile, Rowoon will showcase his chemistry with Park Hee Soon while playing the role of a manager.

According to the drama’s production team, as soon as he arrived on set, Rowoon warmed up the atmosphere by declaring, “I’m going to have fun filming today.”

The production team remarked, “We are endlessly grateful to Lee Yi Kyung and Rowoon, who gave passionate performances in response to our request for a special appearance. Please make sure to catch their spirited and passionate performances, which enriched Episodes 3 and 4.”

The next two episodes of “Confidence Queen” will air on September 13 and 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

