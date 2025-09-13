Lee Chae Min Gets Into A Fierce Sword Fight To Protect Lim Yoona In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Lee Chae Min will enter battle mode in order to protect Lim Yoona on the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a new fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Spoilers

Previously on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” Lee Heon found himself in danger due to forces led by Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi Hwa) quietly plotting a rebellion. Not only did he nearly lose his life to a mysterious arrow shot at him in the forest, but the person with whom he secretly teamed up to investigate the truth behind his mother’s death was also attacked.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Lee Heon will once again face peril while traveling together with Yeon Ji Young in preparation for their high-stakes cooking competition. When they are ambushed by masked assassins on a path deep inside the mountains, Lee Heon bravely draws his sword to protect Yeon Ji Young, who is visibly terrified.

As Lee Heon recently became aware of his feelings for Yeon Ji Young and has started to see her in a romantic light, he is fiercely determined to keep her safe.

To catch Lee Heon’s thrilling sword fight, tune in to the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on September 13 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

