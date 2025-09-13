Heo Nam Jun Urgently Shushes Kim Da Mi And Shin Ye Eun In 'A Hundred Memories'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “A Hundred Memories” has shared an intriguing sneak peek of a chance encounter between Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

In the drama, the strong bond between best friends Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee is shaken by the arrival of Han Jae Pil, who causes a subtle shift in their emotions. Young Rye’s attraction to Jae Pil grows stronger and stronger, while Jong Hee finds herself wavering as she watches Young Rye’s feelings grow.

“A Hundred Memories” writer Yang Hee Seung explained, “I wanted to depict a serious female friendship in this drama. That’s why I used the keyword ‘first love.’ Because first love is an exciting, desperate, and powerful memory for everyone.”

“Although their first loves overlap, as if by a twist of fate,” she continued, “I hoped that Young Rye and Jong Hee would show the depth and growth of their relationship as they overcame those complications.”

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the moment when the three characters meet for the first time, marking the start of this complicated love triangle. Standing in a theater against the backdrop of a red curtain, Han Jae Pil urgently reaches out with both arms to cover Young Rye and Jong Hee’s mouths at the same time. He then holds his finger up to his lips and silently shushes them as both girls stare back at him in surprise.

Because Young Rye had been desperately searching for Jae Pil, who saved her from danger, she looks especially startled by this unexpected run-in.

It remains to be seen why Jae Pil asks for silence—and what sort of ripple effect his small hand gesture will cause.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team commented, “Today’s episode will mark the beginning of the fateful story of Young Rye, Jong Hee, and Jae Pil. The moment when the three of them coincidentally meet at the theater is the start of that story.”

They went on to tease, “We hope that you’ll join us for the first episode to find out why a situation arose where [Jae Pil] covered their mouths during their first meeting, as well as what sorts of changes will be caused by that encounter.”

“A Hundred Memories” premieres on September 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

