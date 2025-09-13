'Queen Mantis' Teases A Shocking Plot Twist

Get ready for a major plot development on the next episode of SBS’s “Queen Mantis”!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a new crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

Previously on “Queen Mantis,” Cha Soo Yeol was able to save a potential murder victim’s life using a clue provided by Jung Yi Shin. Grateful for her help, Cha Soo Yeol went to visit Jung Yi Shin with a gift he had personally chosen for her, suggesting a potential change in the relationship between mother and son.

However, Cha Soo Yeol fell apart when he learned that Jung Yi Shin’s first murder victim was actually his father—and that she had killed her abusive husband because of his violence towards their son. Although Jung Yi Shin acted nonchalant about the revelation, her insistence that murdering her husband was the best thing she’d ever done only worsened Cha Soo Yeol’s agony.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Cha Soo Yeol races through the streets late at night, soaked in sweat from running so desperately. After frantically making a phone call, Cha Soo Yeol is ultimately seen holding a man who is lying on the ground and bleeding profusely.

The “Queen Mantis” production team teased, “In Episode 4, which airs today (September 13), a plot development will unfold that is even more shocking than Episode 3. At the center of it stands Cha Soo Yeol, who is both the son of the serial killer ‘The Mantis’ and the detective who must catch the culprit.”

The production team continued, “Actor Jang Dong Yoon will take the lead in the 60-minute fourth episode of ‘Queen Mantis’ by not only throwing himself fully into his action scenes, but also pulling off a passionate performance that includes extreme mood swings. Please give it lots of interest and anticipation.”

The next episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

