Park Min Young Turns Up The Charm On A Date With Lee Yi Kyung In 'Confidence Queen'

Park Min Young will go all out trying to seduce Lee Yi Kyung on TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen”!

A new adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

On this week’s episodes of “Confidence Queen,” Park Min Young will reunite with her former co-star Lee Yi Kyung, who played her husband in the hit drama “Marry My Husband.” However, their dynamic will be entirely different from the toxic marriage they previously portrayed on screen.

In “Confidence Queen,” Lee Yi Kyung will play the role of Yoon Yi Rang’s next target: the villainous Yoo Myung Han, a famous art critic and a man with dark desires. Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episodes capture Yoon Yi Rang coyly flirting with Yoo Myung Han during a dinner date.

Posing as a buyer for a world-class auction house, Yoon Yi Rang presents Yoo Myung Han with an enticing business blueprint, then launches a powerful flirting attack with shy gestures and out-of-the-blue aegyo. Yoon Yi Rang’s attempts to seduce the critic initially seem successful: at first, Yoo Myung Han enthusiastically responds to her advances with an eager expression and cheesy comments.

However, the atmosphere changes in the blink of an eye when Yoo Myung Han’s gaze suddenly turns sharp and cold. Will Yoon Yi Rang’s seduction tactics work on Yoo Myung Han, or will the date take a turn for the worse?

“Park Min Young and Lee Yi Kyung’s strong and instinctive teamwork resulted in hilarious and explosive back-and-forth chemistry,” said the drama’s production team. “We hope that you’ll make sure to tune in for this scene, in which Park Min Young and Lee Yi Kyung made up their minds to be hilarious.”

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” will air on September 13 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

