2025 Music Bank Global Festival In Japan Announces Star-Studded 1st Lineup

The 2025 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan has announced its first lineup of performing artists!

This year’s Music Bank Global Festival in Japan will be held over two nights on December 13 and 14 at the Japan National Stadium, making it the first K-pop concert ever to be held at the venue.

Stray Kids, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, IVE, &TEAM, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, and ILLIT will all be taking the stage at the year-end music show, with more artists still to be announced.

Check out the announcement video below, and stay tuned for the next lineup of performers!

In the meantime, watch the latest episodes of “Music Bank” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now