BTS' Suga's 'Haegeum' Becomes His 3rd MV As Agust D To Hit 100 Million Views

BTS’ Suga’s “Haegeum” has just hit the 100 million mark on YouTube!

Shortly after 5 a.m. KST on September 14, the music video for “Haegeum,” which Suga released under the name Agust D as the title track of his first official solo album “D-DAY,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

“Haegeum” is Agust D’s third music video to reach the milestone, following “Agust D” and “Daechwita.”

Suga first released the music video for “Haegeum” on April 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the music video just over two years, four months, and 23 days to reach 100 million views.

Congratulations to Suga!

Watch the cinematic music video for “Haegeum” again below:

