'Queen Mantis' Heads Into 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Hits New Saturday High

Both SBS’s “Queen Mantis” and tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” remain on the rise!

On September 13, “Queen Mantis” wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the new crime thriller climbed to an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent for its latest episode, marking a personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” kicked off the second half of its run on its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the fantasy romance took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 12.6 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Twelve,” which shares a time slot with “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” earned an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent ahead of its series finale.

TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen,” which also airs in the same time slot, dipped to an average nationwide rating of 1.0 percent for its third episode.

JTBC’s new drama “A Hundred Memories,” which stars Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun, premiered to an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its reign as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 14.1 percent.

Top Left Photo Credit: Xportsnews