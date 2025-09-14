Stray Kids' Han Makes Generous Donation To Meaningful Cause On His Birthday

Stray Kids’ Han rang in his birthday by donating to a meaningful cause!

On September 14, it was revealed that Han had donated 100 million won (approximately $72,000) to Samsung Medical Center for his 25th birthday.

50 million won of Han’s donation will be used to help cover treatment and nursing costs for adults with severe illnesses, while the other 50 million won will go towards treatment costs for children and adolescent patients.

Han expressed his gratitude to his fans by remarking, “I’d like to thank my fans for making it possible for me to fill my birthday with this meaningful sharing. I hope my heartfelt support will reach those in need and give them strength and courage.”

Happy Birthday, Han!

Source (1)