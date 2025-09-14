SEVENTEEN's Agency Apologizes For Fireworks Accident That Injured Fans At Concert

PLEDIS Entertainment has apologized for the fireworks accident that occurred during SEVENTEEN’s concert last night.

On September 13, SEVENTEEN kicked off their “NEW_” world tour with the first night of their concert at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. During the show, a technical malfunction caused some of the fireworks to fall directly into the audience, injuring several concertgoers.

After the concert, PLEDIS Entertainment issued the following statement apologizing for the incident:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment. During the final segment of the “SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN INCHEON” concert that took place on September 13, some of the fireworks used as special effects unexpectedly fell in the direction of the audience. Although a professional company set safe distances and directions [for the fireworks] and conducted repeated checks before the concert, we have determined that this incident occurred due to some of the products being defective. We would like to deeply apologize to all of the audience members who were startled or experienced discomfort because of this unexpected situation. The two audience members who were confirmed to have been injured because of this incident were immediately treated at a temporary clinic set up inside the concert venue before returning home. In order to ensure that those affected make a speedy recovery, we will actively support their future treatment as well. To determine whether there were additional injuries or damages suffered, as well as to ascertain the precise situation, we will be sending a separate message to the audience members who attended the concert that day. Furthermore, in order to prevent a similar situation from reoccurring at the concert scheduled for September 14, we will not be using the product that caused this problem, and we will carry out a more thorough safety inspection before using special effects. Once again, we sincerely apologize for any discomfort or concern caused by this incident, and we will continue to consider the safety of the audience our top priority and do our utmost to create a safer concert environment in the future. Thank you.

