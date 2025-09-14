'KPop Demon Hunters' Continues To Dominate UK's Official Singles Chart As 'Golden' Spends 6th Week At No. 1

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack continues its reign over the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart!

For the week of September 11 to 17, fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” continued their record-breaking run at No. 1 on the Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States).

HUNTR/X’s smash hit “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) has now spent a total of six non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart, extending its own record as the K-pop song with the most weeks at No. 1.

Meanwhile, two songs by the fictional boy band Saja Boys climbed back up the Official Singles Chart this week. “Soda Pop” rose to No. 4 in its eighth week on the chart, while “Your Idol” jumped to No. 7 in its 11th week. (Both songs are sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee.)

TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of “Takedown” held steady at No. 24 in its seventh week on the chart, while TWICE’s 2024 hit “Strategy” (which is also included on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) stayed strong at No. 35 in its own seventh week.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters” on their ongoing success in the United Kingdom!

