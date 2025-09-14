Producing Duo Black Eyed Pilseung Splits Up After 16 Years

After 16 years together, Black Eyed Pilseung (a duo consisting of composers Rado and Choi Kyu Sung) have gone their separate ways.

On September 13, High Up Entertainment officially confirmed that the production and songwriting duo had decided to split up this past March due to creative differences.

Black Eyed Pilseung, who began working together in 2009, is known for hits like TWICE’s “CHEER UP,” “TT,” and “LIKEY”; SISTAR’s “Touch My Body” and “Loving U”; Chungha’s “Gotta Go” and “Roller Coaster”; and Apink’s “I’m so sick.” In 2017, the duo established High Up Entertainment together with CJ E&M, and they eventually launched the girl group STAYC in 2020.

It has now been confirmed that Choi Kyu Sung left High Up Entertainment at the end of March, while Rado has remained at the company.

“To confirm the situation regarding Black Eyed Pilseung, the two have decided to go their separate ways because of differences in their musical styles,” stated High Up Entertainment. “Producer Choi Kyu Sung left the company at the end of March.”

The agency continued, “As they made great music during their time together, we ask that you continue to cheer them on so that they can show you good things as they pursue their careers in their respective places.”

Source (1)