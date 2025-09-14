Lim Yoona Faces An Emergency During High-Stakes Showdown In 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Disaster will strike on the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”!

Based on a popular web novel, tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Spoilers

Previously on “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” Lee Heon agreed to the Ming envoy’s proposal of a cooking competition, forcing Yeon Ji Young into another high-stakes contest. With not only the pride of the royal family but also the well-being of Joseon and its people on the line, everyone in the royal kitchen has been passionately preparing.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode offer a glimpse of the showdown between the two nations. As Yeon Ji Young slices meat with a sharp glint in her eye and her opponent Dang Baek Ryong (Jo Jae Yoon) wields his knife with an intense expression, the tension between the chefs is palpable.

However, things take an alarming turn when the Joseon team discovers that their key ingredient, which they had painstakingly prepared by hand, has disappeared. Faced with this sudden crisis, Yeon Ji Young and the other cooks’ expressions instantly darken. Will Yeon Ji Young be able to come up with another genius off-the-cuff move to resolve this disastrous situation?

To find out what happens during this unpredictable cooking competition, tune in to the next episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” on September 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lim Yoona in her film “Miracle: Letters to the President” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)