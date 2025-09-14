Lee Yi Kyung Is Bamboozled By Park Min Young And A Disguised Park Hee Soon In 'Confidence Queen'

Park Hee Soon is unrecognizable in stills from the next episode of “Confidence Queen”!

A new adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

On the previous episode of “Confidence Queen,” Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Gu Ho plotted revenge against the nefarious art critic Yoo Myung Han (Lee Yi Kyung). However, at the end of the episode, the trio found themselves in crisis when Yoo Myung Han unexpectedly reported the work of master forger Kim Yong Bok (Choi Hong Il), which had been intended as bait.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, James transforms into an elderly rural man in order to fool the crafty Yoo Myung Han. When James pretends to be a farmer with a connection to a hidden masterpiece, Yoo Myung Han takes the bait and declares that he will buy all of the paintings that James has shown him. Using rural dialect, James slyly engages in a verbal push-and-pull with Yoo Myung Han that keeps the critic on his toes.

Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho then arrive on the scene, doing their best to act shocked and utterly calm respectively. Their words wind up enraging Yoo Myung Han, piquing curiosity as to what the two of them could have said to elicit such a reaction.

The “Confidence Queen” production team remarked, “We would like to thank Park Hee Soon, who cheerfully and sunnily participated in filming despite the inconvenience of how long it took to do his makeup for this disguise, as well as Park Min Young and Joo Jong Hyuk, whose powerful chemistry shone through in their flexible attitude.”

They went on to tease, “Another plan that transcends imagination awaits viewers in Episode 4. An amazing story will unfold that you definitely won’t regret watching, so please look forward to it.”

To find out what sort of trap lies in store for Yoo Myung Han, catch the next episode of “Confidence Queen” on September 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

