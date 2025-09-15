Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 2

IVE’s “XOXZ” repeats as the No. 1 song for the second straight week. Congratulations to IVE!

The top three songs remain the same as last week, with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 2 and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 3.

Three songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 4 is NCT WISH’s “COLOR,” the title track from their third mini album of the same name. “COLOR” is an electric pop song that portrays NCT WISH’s bold confidence to paint the world in their unique color while staying true to their own identity.

ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK,” the title track from their first full album “NEVER SAY NEVER,” debuts at No. 7. “ICONIK” represents the path ZEROBASEONE has walked down as artists and expresses their determination to shine even brighter.

Moving up 14 spots to No. 10 is Lim Young Woong’s “Eternal Moment,” the title track from his second album “IM HERO 2.” It is a heartfelt ballad with lyrics about cherishing simple, everyday moments and living life with love and grace.

Singles Music Chart - September 2025, Week 2 1 (–) XOXZ Album: IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (–) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 3 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (new) COLOR Album: COLOR Artist/Band: NCT WISH Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, JSONG, Rouno Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

5 (+1) Do the Dance Album: bomb Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (-1) Dirty Work Album: Dirty Work Artist/Band: aespa Music: Blair, Upsahl, Noll, IMLAY Lyrics: Jungmoolhwa Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (new) ICONIK Album: NEVER SAY NEVER Artist/Band: ZEROBASEONE Music: Svendsen, Thesen, Heaven, Wik Lyrics: Rick Bridges, Saint, Kang Eun Jeong, Cho Eun Sol, Wik, Heaven Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (-1) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

9 (+2) STYLE Album: STYLE Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 11 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

10 (+14) Eternal Moment Album: IM HERO 2 Artist/Band: Lim Young Woong Music: Ji Soo Park, l.vin Lyrics: Ji Soo Park Genres: Ballad Chart Info 24 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-3) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 12 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 13 (new) N the Front MONSTA X 14 (-5) Never Ending Story IU 15 (-11) CEREMONY Stray Kids 16 (new) PARADISE TREASURE 17 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 18 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 19 (-9) like JENNIE Jennie 20 (-4) Drowning WOODZ 21 (-4) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 22 (-10) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER 23 (-5) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9 24 (+8) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR 25 (new) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6 26 (-4) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY 27 (+11) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 28 (new) R&B ME (feat. Changbin) JUN. K 29 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé 30 (+1) HANDS UP MEOVV 31 (+3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 32 (-7) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 33 (new) 행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO) Jung Dae Hyun 34 (new) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 35 (+5) What You Want CORTIS 36 (-8) Upside Down Chanyeol 37 (+7) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM 38 (+5) Beautiful Strangers TXT 39 (new) 스즈메 (SUZUME) Song So Hee 40 (new) You Never Met idntt 41 (–) BADITUDE Soojin 42 (new) DOREMI -English ver.- PURPLE KISS 43 (-10) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon 44 (-7) THUNDER SEVENTEEN 45 (new) DRIP BABYMONSTER 46 (-23) BUBBLE GUM Kep1er 47 (-18) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii 48 (-12) How We Do IN A MINUTE 49 (-1) Flower OVAN 50 (-29) CLOSER Jeon Somi

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%