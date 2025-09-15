Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 2

IVE’s “XOXZ” repeats as the No. 1 song for the second straight week. Congratulations to IVE!

The top three songs remain the same as last week, with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 2 and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 3.

Three songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 4 is NCT WISH’s “COLOR,” the title track from their third mini album of the same name. “COLOR” is an electric pop song that portrays NCT WISH’s bold confidence to paint the world in their unique color while staying true to their own identity.

ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK,” the title track from their first full album “NEVER SAY NEVER,” debuts at No. 7. “ICONIK” represents the path ZEROBASEONE has walked down as artists and expresses their determination to shine even brighter.

Moving up 14 spots to No. 10 is Lim Young Woong’s “Eternal Moment,” the title track from his second album “IM HERO 2.” It is a heartfelt ballad with lyrics about cherishing simple, everyday moments and living life with love and grace.

Singles Music Chart - September 2025, Week 2
  • 1 (–) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (–) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (new) COLOR
    Image of COLOR
    Album: COLOR
    Artist/Band: NCT WISH
    • Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, JSONG, Rouno
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+1) Do the Dance
    Image of Do the Dance
    Album: bomb
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    • Lyrics: Bang Si Hyuk, Carlebecker, Berg, Fig Tape, dyvahh, FRANTS, SHINKUNG, Tomoyuki Asakawa, Jang Jung Won, Mia, bay, Kimkiwi, Yunah, Maryjane, Lee Aeng Doo, Kim Chae Ah Lee Eun Hwa, Huh Yunjin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-1) Dirty Work
    Image of Dirty Work
    Album: Dirty Work
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Blair, Upsahl, Noll, IMLAY
    • Lyrics: Jungmoolhwa
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (new) ICONIK
    Image of ICONIK
    Album: NEVER SAY NEVER
    Artist/Band: ZEROBASEONE
    • Music: Svendsen, Thesen, Heaven, Wik
    • Lyrics: Rick Bridges, Saint, Kang Eun Jeong, Cho Eun Sol, Wik, Heaven
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (-1) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (+2) STYLE
    Image of STYLE
    Album: STYLE
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Daley, Owens, McKinnon, Forsberg
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+14) Eternal Moment
    Image of Eternal Moment
    Album: IM HERO 2
    Artist/Band: Lim Young Woong
    • Music: Ji Soo Park, l.vin
    • Lyrics: Ji Soo Park
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 24 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-3) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
12 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
13 (new) N the Front MONSTA X
14 (-5) Never Ending Story IU
15 (-11) CEREMONY Stray Kids
16 (new) PARADISE TREASURE
17 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
18 (-3) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
19 (-9) like JENNIE Jennie
20 (-4) Drowning WOODZ
21 (-4) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
22 (-10) 눈물참기 (Dear) QWER
23 (-5) LIKE YOU BETTER fromis_9
24 (+8) 오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU) BOYNEXTDOOR
25 (new) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6
26 (-4) 여름이었다 (Summer Was You) H1-KEY
27 (+11) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
28 (new) R&B ME (feat. Changbin) JUN. K
29 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé
30 (+1) HANDS UP MEOVV
31 (+3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
32 (-7) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
33 (new) 행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO) Jung Dae Hyun
34 (new) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
35 (+5) What You Want CORTIS
36 (-8) Upside Down Chanyeol
37 (+7) 돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee)) MUSHVENOM
38 (+5) Beautiful Strangers TXT
39 (new) 스즈메 (SUZUME) Song So Hee
40 (new) You Never Met idntt
41 (–) BADITUDE Soojin
42 (new) DOREMI -English ver.- PURPLE KISS
43 (-10) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon
44 (-7) THUNDER SEVENTEEN
45 (new) DRIP BABYMONSTER
46 (-23) BUBBLE GUM Kep1er
47 (-18) DANCING ALONE KiiiKiii
48 (-12) How We Do IN A MINUTE
49 (-1) Flower OVAN
50 (-29) CLOSER Jeon Somi

 

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

