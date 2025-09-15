Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, September Week 2
IVE’s “XOXZ” repeats as the No. 1 song for the second straight week. Congratulations to IVE!
The top three songs remain the same as last week, with BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 2 and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 3.
Three songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 4 is NCT WISH’s “COLOR,” the title track from their third mini album of the same name. “COLOR” is an electric pop song that portrays NCT WISH’s bold confidence to paint the world in their unique color while staying true to their own identity.
ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK,” the title track from their first full album “NEVER SAY NEVER,” debuts at No. 7. “ICONIK” represents the path ZEROBASEONE has walked down as artists and expresses their determination to shine even brighter.
Moving up 14 spots to No. 10 is Lim Young Woong’s “Eternal Moment,” the title track from his second album “IM HERO 2.” It is a heartfelt ballad with lyrics about cherishing simple, everyday moments and living life with love and grace.
-
1 (–) XOXZ
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) FAMOUS
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (new) COLOR
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (+1) Do the Dance
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) Dirty Work
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (new) ICONIK
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) Endangered Love
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
9 (+2) STYLE
- Chart Info
- 11 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
10 (+14) Eternal Moment
- Chart Info
- 24 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-3)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|12 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|13 (new)
|N the Front
|MONSTA X
|14 (-5)
|Never Ending Story
|IU
|15 (-11)
|CEREMONY
|Stray Kids
|16 (new)
|PARADISE
|TREASURE
|17 (-3)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|18 (-3)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|19 (-9)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|20 (-4)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|21 (-4)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|22 (-10)
|눈물참기 (Dear)
|QWER
|23 (-5)
|LIKE YOU BETTER
|fromis_9
|24 (+8)
|오늘만 I LOVE YOU (IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU)
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|25 (new)
|꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus)
|DAY6
|26 (-4)
|여름이었다 (Summer Was You)
|H1-KEY
|27 (+11)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|28 (new)
|R&B ME (feat. Changbin)
|JUN. K
|29 (-3)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|30 (+1)
|HANDS UP
|MEOVV
|31 (+3)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|32 (-7)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|33 (new)
|행로 (行路) (HAENG-RO)
|Jung Dae Hyun
|34 (new)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|35 (+5)
|What You Want
|CORTIS
|36 (-8)
|Upside Down
|Chanyeol
|37 (+7)
|돌림판 (Spin the wheel (feat. Dr.Lee))
|MUSHVENOM
|38 (+5)
|Beautiful Strangers
|TXT
|39 (new)
|스즈메 (SUZUME)
|Song So Hee
|40 (new)
|You Never Met
|idntt
|41 (–)
|BADITUDE
|Soojin
|42 (new)
|DOREMI -English ver.-
|PURPLE KISS
|43 (-10)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
|44 (-7)
|THUNDER
|SEVENTEEN
|45 (new)
|DRIP
|BABYMONSTER
|46 (-23)
|BUBBLE GUM
|Kep1er
|47 (-18)
|DANCING ALONE
|KiiiKiii
|48 (-12)
|How We Do
|IN A MINUTE
|49 (-1)
|Flower
|OVAN
|50 (-29)
|CLOSER
|Jeon Somi
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Spotify Weekly Chart – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%