Shin Ye Eun Comes To Kim Da Mi’s Rescue In 'A Hundred Memories'

Shin Ye Eun will step up for Kim Da Mi in her time of need on the next episode of “A Hundred Memories”!

Set in the 1980s, JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

On the first episode of “A Hundred Memories,” Go Young Rye and Seo Jong Hee became fast friends while working together as bus attendants. During their first meeting, Young Rye was immediately captivated by Jong Hee, who came to her aid by helping her get back on her bus after it nearly left without her. Later, Young Rye sacrificed her own health to help Jong Hee clear her name, and Jong Hee was impressed by Young Rye’s ambition and big dreams.

The drama also hinted at a big secret Jong Hee seemed to be hiding. A mystery man attempting to track her down called her by the name “Seo Jong Hyun,” suggesting that she had taken on a new identity. Meanwhile, the epilogue at the end of the episode flashed back to six months ago, when Jong Hee packed her bags and ran away from home in the middle of the night with bruises on her face.

In the drama’s upcoming second episode, Young Rye will find herself facing a crisis due to an accident involving her mother’s cart. As that cart was how Young Rye’s family made a living, and they were already just barely managing to make ends meet, their financial situation will suddenly turn dire.

Although Young Rye pleads with her boss Noh Sang Sik (Park Ji Hwan) for a favor, Noh Sang Sik is an inflexible person who has little compassion and believes in doing everything by the book. However, Jong Hee happens to overhear their conversation, and her expression turns serious, hinting at the complicated emotions she’s feeling. How will Jong Hee react after finding out about Young Rye’s predicament?

The “A Hundred Memories” production team teased, “[In the next episode], an incident occurs that will make Young Rye and Jong Hee feel the urgent weight of reality. And just like the dormitory diarrhea incident from the previous episode, this incident will become a catalyst that deepens their friendship further.”

“This time, Young Rye will pull out a card that seems to have a hidden story behind it for Young Rye’s sake,” they continued. “To find out what that choice is, please wait for the ‘A Hundred Memories’ bus together with us.”

The second episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on September 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

