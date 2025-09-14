Jung Il Woo Unexpectedly Ends Up Pitching His Business Idea To Yoon Hyun Min In 'Our Golden Days'

KBS2’s “Our Golden Days” has unveiled a preview of the upcoming episode!

“Our Golden Days” is a generational family drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Previously, Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) and Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun) continued their partnership smoothly. However, Ji Eun Oh was hurt when her younger brother Ji Kang Oh (Yang Hyuk) found out she was adopted and lashed out at her in anger. To support her, Ji Hyuk raised the promised contract deposit by putting up his own car as collateral.

The newly released stills capture the investment pitch event hosted by the Investor Association. Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min) makes a surprise appearance as a judge for the Investor Association, and Ji Hyuk, who has repeatedly rejected Sung Jae’s investment offer, looks at him with a disheartened gaze. Nevertheless, Sung Jae remains steadfast as he shows his desire to invest while listening to Ji Hyuk’s presentation.

Even after the presentation, the two continue their confrontation. Despite Sung Jae’s worried gaze, Ji Hyuk faces him with an expressionless look, creating subtle tension. Viewers are curious to find out if the two will become partners in business and how this could affect their relationship with Ji Eun Oh.

The next episode of “Our Golden Days” will air on September 14 at 8 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Our Golden Days” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)