3 Reasons To Tune In To The Premiere Of 'Shin's Project'

Get ready for the premeire of tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

Ahead of the premiere, “Shin’s Project” shared three reasons to tune in to the drama!

1. Chemistry between the leads

Han Suk Kyu is expected to charm with his latest acting transformation, switching between a legendary negotiator and chicken restaurant owner, showcasing diverse charisma by conveying both his coldness and warmth.

The addition of the talented Bae Hyeon Seong as Jo Philip and the lively Lee Re as Lee Si On raises anticipation for the trio’s upcoming chemistry that will transcend generational gaps. Not to mention, Mr. Shin’s supporters including Choi Chul (Kim Sung Oh), Kim Sang Geun (Kim Sang Ho), Madame Joo (Woo Mi Hwa), and Kim Soo Dong (Jung Eun Pyo) will further add intrigue to the drama with diverse relationships to explore.

2. Mr. Shin’s unique conflict resolving tactics

Due to Mr. Shin’s excellent cooking skills and knack for negotiations, the restaurant’s phone is used both as an order hotline and a conflict-resolution hotline. Mr. Shin doesn’t restrict himself strictly and instead uses flexible methods that extend to bending the rules in order to craft outcomes that satisfy both parties.

In particular, Mr. Shin’s exceptional talking and negotiation skills will create cathartic endings to frustrating scenarios, delivering feel-good conclusions that will capture viewers’ attention.

3. A rich narrative filled with mysteries

Once an advisor to Interpol’s crisis negotiation team and the youngest-ever Hardvard professor, Mr. Shin now runs a chicken restaurant following an incident in the past, raising intrigue for what could have caused him to switch careers. Although he appears to have left the life of a negotiator behind, he is constantly pulled back into the world of high-stakes deals. His mysterious past leaves viewers wondering what secrets Mr. Shin could be hiding.

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

