Update: NMIXX Releases Schedule For Upcoming 'Blue Valentine' Comeback

Updated September 16 KST:

NMIXX has unveiled a scheduler image for their upcoming full album “Blue Valentine”!

Mark your calendars for NMIXX’s return with their first full-length album!

On September 15 at midnight KST, NMIXX officially announced the date and details for their upcoming comeback next month.

The group will be releasing their first full album “Blue Valentine” on October 13 at 6 p.m. KST, and you can check out their first teaser for the comeback below!