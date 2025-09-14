'KPop Demon Hunters' Becomes 1st Soundtrack To Top Billboard 200 Since 'Encanto'

Three months after its release, the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack has finally reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200!

On September 14 local time, Billboard announced that the soundtrack to Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” had risen to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

Notably, the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack spent seven non-consecutive weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 before finally hitting No. 1, marking the longest wait an album has endured in the runner-up spot since Linda Ronstadt’s “Simple Dreams” in 1977.

“KPop Demon Hunters” is the first soundtrack to top the Billboard 200 since Disney’s 2021 film “Encanto,” and it is also only the seventh animated film soundtrack ever to reach No. 1. The only other animated film soundtracks to top the chart to date are “The Lion King,” “Pocahontas,” “Curious George,” “Frozen,” “Frozen II,” and “Encanto.”

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack earned a total of 128,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on September 11, marking the album’s biggest week yet. The album’s total score consisted of 23,000 traditional album sales and 103,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 141.08 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week. The album also racked up 2,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units this week.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

