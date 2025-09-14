'Mary Kills People' Stars Say Goodbye And Pick Their Favorite Scenes From The Drama

The stars of MBC’s “Mary Kills People” have shared their final thoughts as the drama winds to a close!

On September 12, the Korean remake of the Canadian series of the same name ended on a slight increase in viewership ratings for its series finale.

Lee Bo Young, who starred in the drama as Woo So Jung, remarked, “I hope that ‘Mary Kills People’ became an opportunity for viewers to think deeply at least once about the topic of death, which usually feels like something far away, and the final moments of our family members. Personally, this drama gave me a lot to think about as well.”

“While filming, I think I kept pondering and asking myself many questions,” she continued. “Although it wasn’t trying to say that assisted death is right or wrong, if this drama became a time for viewers to reflect on and think about the topic of death, that in and of itself is something to be grateful for.”

Lee Bo Young also shared the scene from the drama that meant the most to her, recalling, “There were scenes that were very emotionally demanding to film, but the scene that left the deepest impression on me was the conversation that captured So Jung’s and Father Yang’s conflicting opinions. I was able to organize my own thoughts and realize, ‘Oh, there could be this kind of perspective,’ ‘On the other hand, you could also look at things this way.’ I was able to understand the differing opinions on assisted death more clearly, and that process was meaningful to me as well.”

The actress went on, “I don’t think I ever tried to draw a decisive conclusion on whether So Jung is right or wrong, whether she’s a good person or not. I think that deciding what the correct answer is and what is right or wrong is up to each viewer.”

Lee Min Ki, who played detective Ban Ji Hoon, expressed his gratitude to viewers by saying, “Thank you to everyone who watched the drama, and I hope that the time we spent together was meaningful.”

Looking back on the drama, the actor chose some of his favorite lines: “Why do you do this kind of work? Helping people who are dying?”, “I’m going to catch you no matter what. So that you can be punished the exact amount that you have sinned,” and “While trying to save others, you’re destroying yourself.” Lee Min Ki explained, “Although Ban Ji Hoon interacts with So Jung as a detective, I think you could feel his sincerity and his humanity in these scenes.”

He concluded by repeating, “I’d like to sincerely thank the viewers who have tuned in up until now.”

Kang Ki Young similarly remarked, “I’d like to sincerely thank all the viewers who gave their love to ‘Mary Kills People’ in spite of its unfamiliar subject matter.”

“This drama became an opportunity for me to seriously consider the issue of human dignity,” he continued, “and as human lives are finite, I hope that each of us can experience a less painful farewell.”

When asked to name the scene from the drama that he found most memorable, Kang Ki Young revealed, “The line that stands out in my memory is ‘Actually, as time goes by, it could be a matter of choice, or it could be a right.’ Although it’s something that was said while being threatened by Goo Gwang Chul, I think it’s an issue that this society needs to seriously ponder and discuss, which is why I found it the most memorable.”

