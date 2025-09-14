BOYNEXTDOOR, TWS, TWICE, And NEXZ Earn Double Platinum And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000.

BOYNEXTDOOR earned two separate RIAJ certifications this month: the group’s new Japanese single album “BOYLIFE” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 units shipped, while their latest Korean EP “No Genre” was certified platinum for 250,000 units shipped in Japan.

TWS also earned a platinum certification for their Japanese debut single album “Nice to see you again.”

Meanwhile, TWICE’s new Japanese studio album “ENEMY” and NEXZ’s Japanese EP “One Bite” were both certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

