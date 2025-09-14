'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Ratings Soar To All-Time High + 'A Hundred Memories' Rises For 2nd Episode

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” continues to gain steam!

On September 14, the fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min climbed to the highest viewership ratings of its run to date. According to Nielsen Korea, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 15.4 percent, marking a new all-time high for the hit show.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s new drama “A Hundred Memories” enjoyed a rise in viewership for its second episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Twelve,” which airs in the same time slot as “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” fell to an all-time low of 2.4 percent for its series finale, while TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 0.9 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” defended its title as the most-watched show of Sunday, rising to an average nationwide rating of 15.7 percent for its latest episodes.

