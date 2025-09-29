Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In September 2025

The autumn air is crisp, the nights are getting longer—perfect for curling up with your favorite K-dramas. Not sure where to begin? Here are the most loved dramas on Viki this past month!

In no particular order.

“My Youth” is a romance drama starring Song Joong Ki as Sunwoo Hae, a man who begins living an ordinary life later than most people, and Chun Woo Hee as Sung Je Yeon, a woman who must shatter the peace of her first love for her own success.

Catch up on “My Youth” on Viki below:

Watch Now

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son and detective Cha Soo Yeol (Jang Dong Yoon) approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Watch “Queen Mantis” below:

Watch Now

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Start watching “A Hundred Memories” below:

Watch Now

“My Troublesome Star” is a romantic comedy about Korea’s biggest star Im Se Ra (Jang Da A), who mysteriously vanishes and wakes up one day as Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), an ordinary middle-aged woman. Song Seung Heon stars as Dokgo Chul, a former detective who helps Bong Cheong Ja as she struggles to navigate life after losing 25 years in the blink of an eye.

Watch “My Troublesome Star” on Viki:

Watch Now

“Love, Take Two” is a heartwarming comedy drama about 43-year-old single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her 23-year-old daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji). The pair moves to the countryside to start a new chapter in their lives, encountering various people and chaotic situations that teach them profound lessons about life.

Watch “Love, Take Two” below:

Watch Now

Vote in the poll above to share which K-dramas you loved the most this past month!

Please refresh the page if the poll does not load.