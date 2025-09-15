Han Suk Kyu Struggles To Negotiate With Choi Won Young In “Shin’s Project”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s premiere!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

Mr. Shin, once a legendary negotiator and now the owner of a fried chicken restaurant, is often called in as a troubleshooter when disputes arise. Each time he sits at the negotiation table, his clear grasp of the situation and sharp insight allow him to cut through the issues and settle matters smoothly, leaving everyone involved relieved.

However, an incident occurs that halts Mr. Shin’s record of neatly resolving countless disputes. Even before starting formal negotiations with current affairs program producer Kim Young Ho (Choi Won Young), he receives a flat refusal.

The stills show an uneasy meeting between Mr. Shin, who wants to resolve the situation smoothly, and Kim Young Ho, who remains unyielding, firm, and defensive. Mr. Shin’s warm smile and open manner as he approaches Kim Young Ho highlight the communication skills he has developed through years of working with countless people.

However, Kim Young Ho, who built his position at the network by dealing with all kinds of people, responds with a firm stance, leaving Mr. Shin unsettled. As if blocked by a wall, Mr. Shin’s smile fades, heightening the unease. Questions arise about what could have left the legendary Mr. Shin at a loss, and whether he can find a breakthrough to resolve this crisis.

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

