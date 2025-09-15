Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Bring 1997 Fashion To Life In New Drama “Typhoon Family”

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

The stills highlight the outfit of the day (OOTD) of Kang Tae Poong, the young man who once ruled Apgujeong, and Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha), the sharp-witted bookkeeper. The two draw attention as they revive the signature fashion of 1997 with their own charm.

Tae Poong reflects his free-spirited, bold nature through a range of styles. He pairs a black leather jacket and a loose-fit shirt with chain accessories to capture the “live with style, die with style” attitude.

He also showcases 1990s youth fashion with a glossy jacket and a blue racing jumper. His dyed streaks complete the look, giving the impression of someone from that era.

In contrast, Mi Seon’s style captures the neat, warm charm of a working woman of that time. She creates a polished look with her own flair through outfits such as a knit sweater with floral embroidery, a Nordic-patterned sweater, and a blue cable-knit cardigan paired with a red checkered skirt.

These choices highlight her role as the sharp-witted bookkeeper. Her straight hair and natural makeup complete the 1997 office look.

The production team said, “The colorful 1997 OOTDs brought to life by actors Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha will offer another layer of enjoyment. With styling so distinctive that people may want to copy it even today, it will become another highlight of the drama, so we ask for your continued interest and anticipation leading up to the first broadcast.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

