Jung Jinyoung And Jeon Yeo Been Meet For The First Time Under The Rain In New Drama “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has teased Jeon Yeo Been and Jung Jinyoung’s budding chemistry in new stills!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Kim Young Ran becomes the personal bodyguard of Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), the powerful chairman of the Gaseong Group. Agreeing to a sham marriage to inherit his vast fortune, she must now live three months without revealing her true identity. She relocates to the quiet rural village of Muchang, disguising herself as Boo Se Mi.

Meanwhile, in the village of Muchang, Jeon Dong Min (Jung Jinyoung) runs a strawberry farm and raises his son as a single dad. Determined to be a strong support for his son, he is cautious about trusting others and is always on high alert.

Fate brings together Kim Young Ran—a woman who must deceive the world to survive—and Jeon Dong Min—a man who trusts no one. In a close-knit village where everyone knows everyone, their wary glances and cautious steps soon spark subtle changes. For Young Ran, who had long abandoned the idea of romance, new feelings begin to stir, while Dong Min finds himself drawn to her mysterious presence.

The newly released stills capture their growing connection: the two can’t help but be aware of each other whenever they share the same space. From a dramatic first meeting in the pouring rain to an unexpected encounter at a kindergarten, their story hints at a romance that is as thrilling as it is tender.

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

