Stray Kids’ Felix Donates To Meaningful Cause For His Birthday

Stray Kids’ Felix celebrated his birthday by giving back the love he has received in a truly meaningful way!

On September 15, Felix marked his birthday by donating 100 million won (approximately $72,100) to Samsung Seoul Hospital and 50 million won (approximately $36,000) each to UNICEF and World Vision, totaling 200 million won (approximately $144,100).

The funds Felix donated will be used to support medical expenses for pediatric and adolescent patients at Samsung Seoul Hospital, nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) projects in Laos through UNICEF, and child support programs through World Vision.

Felix shared his thoughts, saying, “Thanks to the unwavering love from fans who support me, I am deeply moved and honored to be able to participate in sharing for the bright future of children both in Korea and abroad. I sincerely hope that all children can dream freely.”

Last year, Felix also made donations to UNICEF and World Vision on his birthday, making the special day even more meaningful. By carrying out significant charitable activities on his birthday for two consecutive years, Felix is spreading a positive influence both domestically and internationally.

Beyond this donation, Felix has continuously returned the love he receives from fans through his good deeds. He previously donated a total of 150 million won (approximately $108,100) to UNICEF in two separate occasions to support children in Laos who are struggling with poor nutrition and unsanitary water, and he personally visited UNICEF project sites in Laos to deliver a warm message of hope to the children. He has also contributed to emergency relief efforts for the devastating earthquake in Syria and Türkiye in February 2023, a domestic child support project in September 2024, and wildfire recovery efforts in the Gyeongnam and Gyeongbuk regions in April 2025.

