Jo Woo Jin, Jung Kyung Ho, Park Ji Hwan, And Lee Kyu Hyung Ask Who’s The Next “Boss” In New Film

The upcoming film “Boss” has unveiled fun new character posters!

“Boss” is an action-comedy film that follows the unexpected turn of events when the top contenders for the boss position of Sikgupa—the largest organization in the city of Yongdu—each fight to give up the role in pursuit of their own personal dreams, putting the group’s future at risk.

The posters grab attention with the cute visuals of Soon Tae (Jo Woo Jin), Kang Pyo (Jung Kyung Ho), Pan Ho (Park Ji Hwan), and Tae Gyu (Lee Kyu Hyung). The bright, sparkling background and the phrase “WHO’S THE NEXT BOSS” hint at the “Boss Debut Survival,” a competition similar to an idol debut survival show.

The posters cleverly show a fierce boss concession battle as the next boss is about to be chosen. The character-specific phrases on each poster suggest a rich comic synergy, drawn from their diverse personalities.

On Soon Tae’s poster, the phrase “I want to win over the whole country with my cooking,” and on Kang Pyo’s poster, the phrase “The dance chose me,” reveal the two characters’ true feelings, showing that their hearts are drawn more to life as a chef and a tango dancer than to the boss position.

While the leading candidates for the next boss dream of a new life as their alternate selves instead of their main identities, the copy on Pan Ho’s poster, the only candidate who wants the boss position, reads, “I just want to be the boss, that’s all,” and shows his strong ambition to become the next boss.

The copy on Tae Gyu’s poster, the undercover cop, reads, “My intelligence wasn’t wrong,” and hints at his clumsy but determined efforts to take down Sikgupa.

“Boss” will hit theaters on October 3.

