Watch: Park Hae Soo Is Tasked With Getting Kim Da Mi To Safety Amid A Massive Flood In New Film “The Great Flood” Teaser

Netflix’s upcoming film “The Great Flood” has released its first teaser.

Set in a flooded apartment building, “The Great Flood” is a sci-fi disaster film that portrays humanity’s desperate fight for survival on the last day of Earth. The cast includes Kim Da Mi and Park Hae Soo.

The newly released teaser shows citizens in crisis due to a massive flood. It begins with AI researcher Anna (Kim Da Mi) spending a normal morning with her son (played by Kwon Eun Seong), who wakes her up to play. Soon after, a completely different world unfolds as rainwater begins pouring into their house. In one scene, Anna is seen running with her son on her back to evacuate, while in another, a massive wave crashes into their apartment building.

The tension intensifies with the appearance of security team member Hee Jo (Park Hae Soo), who is tasked with rescuing Anna and her son. He is seen trying to get them to the rooftop. In one scene, Hee Jo tells Anna that she will be assigned a mission when they reach the temporary shelter, while in another, Anna tearfully asks, “How am I supposed to go alone?”—hinting at unexpected obstacles and raising curiosity about the mission she will be assigned.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Great Flood” is set to premiere on December.

Source (1)