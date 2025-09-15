Han Suk Kyu And Bae Hyeon Seong Display Flawless Teamwork In First Undercover Operation In “Shin’s Project”

tvN’s new drama “Shin’s Project” has offered a first look at the dynamic partnership between Han Suk Kyu and Bae Hyeon Seong!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

When it comes to negotiation, Mr. Shin is a living legend—skillfully moving between the boundaries of legality and bending the rules when necessary. His solutions are always unconventional and unpredictable, but the results are so outstanding that everyone acknowledges his talent.

In contrast, his new employee Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong) is a strict idealist who places the highest value on law, justice, and clear rules. He firmly believes that the law must be upheld no matter the circumstances. With such opposite approaches in mindset, process, and outcome, the dynamic between these two promises explosive chemistry.

Despite their differences, the newly released stills show Mr. Shin and Jo Philip working together in perfect sync to pull off an undercover operation. Sporting sunglasses and exuding confidence, the duo’s unexpected charisma leaves real estate broker Mr. Park (Yoon Na Moo) looking completely flustered.

Adding to the humor, Mr. Shin and Jo Philip seem so immersed in their own world that they forget Mr. Park is sitting right in front of them. Viewers are left wondering: how did two men as different as magnetic poles—North and South—end up sticking together so tightly? And why have they suddenly appeared at a real estate office?

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

