Dex, Chu So Jung, Park Hae Lin, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Fantasy Romance Film

The upcoming film “House of Ghosts” (literal title) has officially begun filming!

On September 15, the production team of “House of Ghosts” announced that filming started on September 4 and unveiled photos from the script reading attended by Dex, WJSN’s Chu So Jung, Park Hae Lin, Yun Sung Bin, Ban Hyo Jung, Woo Ji Hyun, and more.

“House of Ghosts” is a fantasy romance film that explores the warmth of human connection through themes of life and death, loss and freedom, and meetings and farewells. The movie is based on a short novel by renowned Japanese author Yoshimoto Banana.

Dex stars as Yoon Sung, the male lead who appears aloof on the outside but is thoughtful and warm-hearted within.

Chu So Jung plays Se Jung, a job seeker who is honest about her feelings yet realistic and rational.

Park Hae Lin portrays Joo Hyun, a lively and outgoing character whose proactive personality injects vibrant energy into the film.

Former skeleton Olympic gold medalist and national athlete Yun Sung Bin, who is making his acting debut in the film, plays Min Soo, Se Jung’s ex-boyfriend and pottery teacher.

Veteran actress Ban Hyo Jung takes on the role of Chun Ja, the warm and dignified pillar of the family. Ahn Min Young plays Young Joo, the practical and strong-willed mother of Se Jung, while Woo Ji Hyun portrays Se Hoon, a character torn between responsibility and conflict.

The photos from the script reading show the actors fully immersed in their roles in a warm and lively atmosphere that highlights the strong chemistry among the cast.

“House of Ghosts” is scheduled to be released sometime next year. Stay tuned for more updates!

