BIGBANG’s “BANG BANG BANG” Becomes First 2nd-Gen K-Pop MV To Surpass 800 Million Views

BIGBANG has hit another historic milestone with their iconic hit “BANG BANG BANG”!

On September 15 at around 12:25 p.m. KST, the music video for “BANG BANG BANG” officially surpassed 800 million views on YouTube. Originally released on June 1, 2015, the video reached this achievement in roughly 10 years, 3 months, and 14 days.

This marks a double milestone for the group: not only is it BIGBANG’s first music video to cross the 800 million mark, but it also makes “BANG BANG BANG” the first MV by a second-generation K-pop group to achieve the feat.

Congratulations to BIGBANG!

Celebrate by watching the legendary MV for “BANG BANG BANG” again below: