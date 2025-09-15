Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, And Lee Re Reflect On Teamwork And Bonding Behind The Scenes Of “Shin’s Project”

The cast of tvN’s new drama “Shin’s Project” has opened up about their teamwork and chemistry on set!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Joining him at the chicken shop are Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong) and Lee Si On (Lee Re), who add both energy and warmth to Mr. Shin’s everyday life.

Han Suk Kyu praised his younger co-stars, saying, “Bae Hyeon Seong is calm, yet has these unexpected moments that spark laughter, while Lee Re has the ability to light up the entire set. For Mr. Shin, Jo Philip and Lee Si On are invaluable workers who bring life to the chicken shop and are reliable colleagues. Thanks to the two of them, filming was always comfortable and enjoyable.”

Bae Hyeon Seong reflected on the invaluable lessons he learned from working alongside the veteran actor: “With Han Suk Kyu, I was able to have so many meaningful conversations—from everyday chats over meals to rehearsals before filming. The set itself was a huge learning opportunity, and I was grateful and happy that he often encouraged and complimented me.”

He also praised his co-star Lee Re, adding, “Our teamwork was so natural that words weren’t even necessary. Since months before filming, I frequently met with Director Shin Kyung Soo, Han Suk Kyu, and Lee Re, and that closeness made our acting together flow effortlessly on set.”

Lee Re also expressed deep admiration for Han Suk Kyu, recalling, “I really enjoyed talking with him about our favorite films and songs. We also discussed how to keep our love for acting alive, and those words became a huge source of encouragement. Through those conversations, I learned more about myself, and I’m truly grateful in ways words can’t fully express.”

Speaking about her dynamic with Bae Hyeon Seong, she added, “During filming, we often communicated just through eye contact. He was so supportive and considerate that I could fully immerse myself in the role of Lee Si On. Thanks to the warmth and encouragement I received from both Han Suk Kyu and Bae Hyeon Seong, it became an unforgettable experience.”

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Han Suk Kyu in “Doubt” here:

Watch Now

And watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)