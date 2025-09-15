Watch: WOODZ Drops Charismatic Concept Photos For Upcoming Comeback With 'I'll Never Love Again'

Updated September 19 KST:

WOODZ has dropped the first batch of concept photos for his upcoming digital single “I’ll Never Love Again”!

Original Article:

Get ready for WOODZ’s long-awaited comeback!

On September 16 at midnight KST, WOODZ delighted fans by unveiling the first teaser for his upcoming comeback, set to happen later this month.

While further details about the release are still under wraps, the teaser announces his return on September 24 at 6 p.m. KST, marking his first official comeback since completing his mandatory military service.

Check out the teaser below!

Are you excited for WOODZ’s return? Stay tuned for more updates!