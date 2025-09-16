Ha Seung Ri And Hyun Woo Are A Couple Caught In A Family Twist In New Drama “Marie And Her Three Daddies”

KBS1’s upcoming drama “Marie and Her Three Daddies” has unveiled a new set of posters ahead of its premiere!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her long journey to find her father. It depicts the birth of an extraordinary family—one that’s thicker than blood and more persistent than sperm.

Ha Seung Ri stars as Kang Marie, while Hyun Woo takes on the role of Lee Kang Se. The two begin as senior and junior colleagues at a medical school but soon evolve into a couple after Kang Se’s sudden confession. Although their relationship starts off awkward and clumsy, their fast-paced romance is soon put to the test by life’s unexpected twists.

One of the newly released posters shows the couple sitting close with their shoulders touching, creating a heart-fluttering moment that hints at their budding romance. Another poster captures a contrast in expressions: Marie looks sullen, while Kang Se wears a playful grin, highlighting their opposite yet complementary personalities.

The captions, “Romeo and Juliet, created by modern medicine” and “Three future fathers-in-law?!” add a layer of intrigue, teasing the wild twists that await viewers in this unconventional love story.

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” is set to premiere in October, following the conclusion of “Good Luck!”

Source (1)